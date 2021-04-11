Much-awaited rains bring relief from heat

Rains have been experienced in some parts of the Sultanate since Sunday afternoon and are expected to last for two more days all over Al Hajar Mountains.

On Sunday, the much-awaited rains started in Al Khabourah, Nizwa, Al Rustaq and Al Amerat and parts of Al Hajar Mountains.

The Met Office has predicted cloud development in the areas of Al Hajar Mountains and isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms associated with fresh wind isolated rain occasionally and hail. The forecast also states that there could be chances of late night to early morning low level of clouds or fog patches over governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar and along the coastal areas of Oman Sea.

As of now, only Al Amerat has received rain in Muscat Governorate.

“There could be a chance if the cloud reaches to the other areas, but it is only Al Amerat that has received rain in Muscat Governorate right now. The three days will be moderate along the coastal area of Dhofar Governorate with a maximum wave height of two meters. Slight to moderate along South Al Sharqiyah and Musandam Coast and Oman Sea coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.0 metre,” explained the weather forecaster from Oman Met Office.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night. Along Arabian Sea, winds will be southwesterly light to moderate, while over the rest of the Sultanate, winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.

The Met Office has also cautioned on reduction in visibility during fog and thundershowers.

Humidity in Muscat ranged between 50 per cent and 90 per cent, while in Salalah the humidity ranged between 50 per cent and 80 per cent.