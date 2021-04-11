Much awaited rains arrive

Muscat: Rains have been experienced since Sunday afternoon and are expected to last for two more days all over Al Hajr Mountains.

On Sunday the much awaited rains started in Al Khabourah, Nizwa, Rustaq and Al Amerat as well as parts of Al Hajr Mountains. Everyone was keenly watching where the clouds head.

The Met Office has predicted cloud development in the areas of Al Hajar Mountains as well as isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms associated with fresh wind isolated rain occasionally and hail. The forecast also states that there could be chances of late night to early morning low level of clouds or fog patches over governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar and along the coastal areas of Oman Sea.

As of now only Al Amerat has received rain in the Muscat Governorate.

“There could be a chance if the cloud reaches to the other areas but right now it is only Al Amerat that has received in Muscat Governorate. The three days will be moderate along the coastal area of Dhofar Governorate with a maximum wave height of two meters and slight to moderate along South Al Sharqiyah and Musandam Coast and Oman Sea coasts with maximum wave height of 1.0 meter,” explained the weather forecaster from Oman Met Office.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night and along Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly light to moderate while over rest of the Sultanate winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.

The Met Office has also cautioned on reduction in visibility during fog and thundershowers.

Humidity in Muscat ranged between 50% to 90%, while in Salalah the humidity ranged between 50% to 80%.