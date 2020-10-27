MTCIT hosts international cyber drill in light of COVID-19

MUSCAT: The activities of the first International Cybersecurity exercise began on Tuesday. Hosted by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), the exercise is organised by the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre (ARCC) in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and continues till November 5.

The drill focuses on cybersecurity threats and challenges particularly those facing the heath sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is aimed at boosting cyber readiness for handling cybersecurity threats that face the government organisations of the participating countries through enhancing coordination and cooperation between the emergency response centres around the world as well as the training and qualification of the national cadres on the best ways for handling cybersecurity threats at the international level.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Centre (ARCC) was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The ARCC has been hosted, managed and operated by the Sultanate since December 2012 through the National CERT at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology with the aim of unifying regional cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and boosting the role of the ITU in building confidence and security in the use of information and communication technology in the region and the Arab world. — ONA

