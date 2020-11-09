MTCIT accredits Cloud and Hosting Services providers

MUSCAT, NOV 9 – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced the accreditation of 2 new companies: Oman Data Park and Data2Cloud, as part of the Accreditation Programme for IT service providers.

The latter are accredited for delivering Cloud and Hosting Services, with more service providers currently in the accreditation pipeline.

The programme is targeting all IT service providers who are wishing to serve the government administrative Units, including critical national infrastructure companies and government owned companies.

The Accreditation Programme is a comprehensive programme established by MTCIT to assist in boosting the national economy.

It aims to standardise and enhance the quality of delivered IT services in the Sultanate and to provide job opportunities for Omani startups.

National standards with technical and administrative baseline requirements have to be fulfilled by IT service providers in order to be accredited, consequently, that will reflect in elevating the quality of the services delivered in the market, increase the local competition and build the required competencies that meet not only the national demand but also will enable national companies to compete at international levels.

Additionally, this will build more trust to invest in local companies.

The programme has been launched at the end of last year and is implemented through several planned phases, at which each phase will cover additional number of IT services.

The first phase of the programme focuses on service providers who are delivering security assessment and cloud and hosting services.

Related