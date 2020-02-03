MTC, UK-Oman Digital Hub and OTF kick off cybersecurity boot camp

As part of the Sas Accelerator for Cybersecurity programme, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) in partnership with the UK-Oman Digital Hub and the Oman Technology Fund (represented by OTF Techween), began a one-week intensive boot camp in Knowledge Oasis Muscat to boost cybersecurity capabilities and entrepreneurship skills in Oman and the MENA region.

The boot camp is run by CyLon, which is a world-leading cybersecurity accelerator.

CyLon works to find and grow in the world’s best emerging cyber businesses. Since its launch in April 2015, CyLon has successfully supported more than 100 companies and has a portfolio now valued at more than £400m. Sas Centre for Entrepreneurship is the catalyst for the programme and has been supporting more than 70 tech start-ups in Oman over the last seven years, through its incubator and accelerator programmes. In addition, the ITU Arab Regional Cyber Security Centre (ITU-ARCC) is contributing its technical and network capabilities to further boost the programme from a regional perspective.

OTF Techween, a pre-seed fund programme founded by Oman Technology Fund, will be providing funding to the selected individuals and will be a partner in the administration of the programme.

The UK-Oman digital hub is a British Embassy Muscat initiative designed to build digital skills, entrepreneurship and cyber security capability in Oman. The UK-Oman digital hub has engaged CyLon to run the Cybersecurity accelerator programme.

The boot camp focuses on enabling participants to better understand how their idea can be commercialised within the cybersecurity landscape, by providing technical and business workshops and one-on-one mentorship provided by international experts in the cybersecurity and entrepreneurial fields.

The boot camp will be followed by 9 weeks of virtual mentoring and check-ins and a final boot camp in April.

