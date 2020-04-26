MTC launches promotional donation campaign

Muscat: With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) is conducting a promotional campaign for the donation portal for Charitable Organizations www.donate.om through its official social media channels, which comes under the theme of 700 times, with the aim of encouraging online donation through the portal.

The portal, which is managed by MTC, includes 31 charitable organizations that serve a number of charity areas, including motherhood and childhood, environment, zakat and charity, building masjids and Quran schools in addition to social care for people with special needs, orphans, the sick and families with low incomes.

This year, the portal features a number of accounts for some charitable organizations that collect donations to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, especially employees and small business owners, whose activities have been suspended temporarily as part of the measures to address the spread of the virus.

MTC also reached an agreement with the commercial banks operating in the Sultanate to cancel bank transfer fees on all donations within the portal, as donators can donate to any type of charity starting from RO1 to RO999, and the entire amount will be transferred to the organization without deducting any transfer fees.

It is worth noting that the total donations collected during this year reached more than RO4,42,ooo, and the total donations since the launch of the portal in 2013 until today is more than RO4,871,000.

Oman Charitable Organization received the highest amount of donations amounted to more than RO1,100,000.