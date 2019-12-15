MTC launches accreditation programs for IT service providers

Muscat: The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has launched an IT accreditation program targeting all service providers who are willing to offer their services to the government administrative units in the country, including government entities, government-owned companies and IT infrastructure companies.

Through this program, MTC aims to develop national standards with specific technical & administrative requirements that are required to be met by IT Service Providers to standardize and enhance the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of the delivered services to the government administrative units.

It is worth to mention that the IT Accreditation Program is a complete system created to boost the national economy, to provide new job opportunities for Omani startups and `to enhance the quality of delivered IT services in the sultanate. In the first phase of the program, the focus will be on the companies providing security assessment and cloud hosting services.