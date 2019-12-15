Local 

MTC launches accreditation programs for IT service providers

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has launched an IT accreditation program targeting all service providers who are willing to offer their services to the government administrative units in the country, including government entities, government-owned companies and IT infrastructure companies.

Through this program, MTC aims to develop national standards with specific technical & administrative requirements that are required to be met by IT Service Providers to standardize and enhance the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of the delivered services to the government administrative units.

It is worth to mention that the IT Accreditation Program is a complete system created to boost the national economy, to provide new job opportunities for Omani startups and `to enhance the quality of delivered IT services in the sultanate. In the first phase of the program, the focus will be on the companies providing security assessment and cloud hosting services.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4759 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Puppet show at ISG

Oman Observer Comments Off on Puppet show at ISG

Most road accidents in Oman due to tailgating, negligence, speed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Most road accidents in Oman due to tailgating, negligence, speed

Role of tech in knowledge economy discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Role of tech in knowledge economy discussed