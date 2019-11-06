MTC focuses on 4th Industrial Revolution in Oman Science Festival

The Ministry of Technology and Communications is taking part in the Oman Science Festival, which had started, in its second version under the theme of “The Fourth Industrial Revolution -Unlimited Technologies”. The event is taking place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 4th to 8th.

A number of scientific entities from Oman and abroad are participating in this event to showcase the most prominent modern technologies in various scientific fields like physics, chemistry, mathematics, astronomy, technology and virtual reality. Through its participation, the ministry aims to introduce new technologies in the educational sector. It also aims to enhance how these technologies are used in delivering projects and science to different people in the society in a direct, easy and interactive way.

Sas Centre for Virtual Reality (VR) and Sas Centre for Entrepreneurship are representing the ministry at the festival through various activities. Sas VR gives its visitors lessons on building electric circuits and showcasing the centres experience with interactive stories.

In addition to presenting a workshop on using the virtual reality and 3D technologies. Sas centre for entrepreneurship participates with its incubated companies, including Wathiq that is an eLearning platform and Space Tech, which specialise in astronomy. Moreover, Oman CERT participated with a workshop on information security and an educational programme on decoding.

