MTC, Asyad sign MoU to develop logistics sector using 4IR technologies

MUSCAT, FEB 23 – The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) and Asyad Group signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage ICT in developing the logistics sector in the Sultanate. The MoU was signed by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, Chief Executive Officer, MTC and Abdulrahman al Hatmi Chief Executive Officer, Asyad. Under this MoU, MTC and Asyad will cooperate to develop programmes and laps of the Sas Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies which will be launched later on throughout this year, to meet the requirements of logistic sector in the sultanate as well as proposing solutions to the challenges faced by this vital sector.

Additionally, MTC will provide technical consultancies in using 4IR technologies and will conduct training programmes for Asyad’s professionals upon the establishment of the centre by MTC IT experts and create a testbeds environment to serve the logistic sector. On the other hand, Asyad Group will contribute to the development of plans for the programmes to be offered by the centre along with defining the focus areas of the logistic sector and will propose projects ideas which can be commercially viable. Furthermore, Asyad will facilitate conducting field experiments for the group subsidiaries and to encourage them to take advantage from the provided services. Asyad will also implement a number of projects by contracting with SMEs working in the ICT field.

“Believing in the importance of emerging technologies, specifically the technologies of the 4th IR such as artificial intelligence and Internet of things in moving and accelerating the growth of various economic sectors, we are in the process of establishing technologies centre of the 4th IR during this year. This partnership comes as part of the preparations for the operation and management of the centre and activating its role in promoting these sectors,” said Al Ruzaiqi.

He added, “Through our cooperation with Asyad Group, we seek to build local capabilities in employing emerging technologies as well as to provide a technological environment equipped to implement pilot projects that serve this purpose.”

Al Hatmi stated: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Technology and Communications is instrumental to our strategy. For Asyad, employing leading-edge technologies is a key priority and a central competitive advantage to cement Oman’s position as a global logistics hub.” He added: “Asyad has always sought to adopt technological innovations and initiatives that efficiently contribute to boosting Omani ports’ competitiveness; accelerating preclearance of imports and qualifying Oman to achieve advanced indicators in trade facilitation regionally and internationally. Currently, the Sultanate is ranked among the top five countries in the rate of inspection, thanks to Bayan Risk Management System.”

“Asyad has recently launched a logistics technical advisory programme aiming to provide services for individuals, start-ups, SMEs and enterprises. Over 2019, the programme supported more than 36 individuals and entities with more than 65 consulting hours. Furthermore, 17 consultants who work with different logistic companies were registered in the programme to provide this service.”

Related