MTC and Cisco join hands to boost ICT

As part of its efforts to build partnerships with large IT companies to further boost the information and communications technology (ICT) sector in the Sultanate, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Cisco International Limited. The MoC was signed digitally by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC, and Ali bin Mohsen al Lawati, GM Oman and Yemen, Cisco.

As part of the MoC, MTC and Cisco will conduct capacity building and training workshops, hackathons and boot camps in ICT latest trends and solutions developed by Cisco. Cisco will also support MTC to encourage potential startup ideas and successful solutions to develop and grow through Cisco platform and featuring them in Cisco innovation centers. In addition, Cisco will provide access to its sandbox environment (Cisco DevNet) for testing and creating new solutions.

Both MTC and Cisco will organize design thinking framework sessions on artificial intelligence and the internet of things projects to facilitate solutions development. This MoC will also promote further cooperation between MTC and Cisco to enable knowledge sharing and best practices adoption by government entities and SMEs.