MSM30 Index declines led by financial index

The MSM30 Index ended the week down by 1.18 per cent. The Financial index declined 1.44 per cent, the Services Index was down 1.03 per cent while the Industrial Index dipped 0.80 per cent week-on-week.

The MSM Shariah Index was higher by 1.20 per cent.

Galfar Engineering has announced in reference to their earlier disclosure on the arbitration award issued in favour of Galfar Engineering for A’seeb Sewer Network Project – Contract 3, which was subsequently appealed against by the client Oman wastewater service company SAOC/ Haya Water (Defendant). The Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by Galfar against the verdict of the Muscat Appeal Court which nullified the afore-mentioned arbitration award.

According to Galfar’s initial assessment, the Supreme Court decision may have potential financial impact of approximately RO 21 million.

Galfar will re-initiate the necessary legal proceedings to claim the amounts subject of the dispute in the arbitration which has been nullified, it added in its filing.

Bank Muscat announced the availability of bancassurance plans through its tie-up with AXA Insurance. The newly launched plans will in particular benefit entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in facing unexpected risks to their business activities and projects.

The new insurance products will be particularly helpful for SMEs operating in a number of sectors including construction, hospitality, IT sector, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare clinics, retail trading, travel and tourism, computers and IT products, and so on.

The subscription period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Oman REIT Fund has been extended till February 9, 2021. Earlier the subscription period for Oman REIT Fund’s RO 26.1 million IPO, which started on January 17, was scheduled to close on January 31. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has now agreed to extend the subscription period by seven working days.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced the restructuring of its tourism and real-estate investments in the Sultanate by transferring them to Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group), now a subsidy of OIA.

This included moving projects and shares in some companies to ROAN, allowing the group to continue its focused role as the government executive arm in developing the tourism sector and adding further momentum to its contribution to the economic diversification drive.

Oman Investment Authority is understood to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zanzibar for the construction of the Mangapwani multipurpose port in North Unguja.

The project will involve the construction of berths for liquid bulk goods, containers, fishing vessels, natural gas offshore services as well as backup infrastructure for rehabilitation of marine vessels.

Global energy giant BP has agreed to sell a 20 per cent participating interest in Oman’s Block 61 to PTT Exploration and ‎‎Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) of Thailand for a total consideration of $2.6 billion.

Following the completion of ‎the sale, BP will remain operator of the block, holding a 40 per cent interest. ‎ Subject to approval from the Sultanate of Oman and partners, the deal is expected to complete during ‎‎2021. The agreed total consideration of $2.59 billion comprises $2.450 billion payable on completion ‎‎(subject to final adjustments) and $140 million payable contingent on pre-agreed future conditions.

As per the CBO, Oman’s narrow money supply (M1) increased during the month of November 2020 by 2.9 per cent MoM and ‎‎11.0 per cent YoY.

The MoM expansion is due to an increase in Demand Deposits of 4.8 per cent MoM, and despite a 2.5 per cent MoM fall ‎in currency outside banks. ‎ Broad money (M2) supply remained flat MoM, but grew 9.7 per cent YoY, indicating an increase of RO 1.69 billion in domestic ‎liquidity on YoY basis in the month of November 2020, led by a 9.2 per cent YoY rise in quasi money. On monthly basis, domestic ‎liquidity increased by about RO 8.5 million, despite a contraction in quasi money supply (-1.1 per cent MoM) and due to a ‎monthly increase in narrow money supply (M1) by about 2.9 per cent MoM.

‎Quasi Money is the aggregate of Rial Omani time and savings deposits, certificate of deposits issued by commercial ‎banks, margins and foreign currency deposits.‎

