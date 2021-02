MUSCAT: The MSM30 Index ended the week up by 1.02 per cent, supported by the Financial index, which rose by 1.44 per cent. The Services Index, however, declined by 0.51 per cent and the Industrial Index declined by 0.36 per cent. The MSM Shariah Index was higher by 0.79 per cent. Omanis and foreigners absorbed selling pressure from GCC Investors.

SMN Power disclosed in its annual report that excess cash generated by the project companies will be paid to lenders and will not flow to the shareholders. TURN TO P15