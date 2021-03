Key goal: The economic stimulus plan aims to achieve a high growth rate as planned by Oman Vision 2040 and ward off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy



The MSM30 Index ended the week up by 1.33 per cent, supported by the Financial index, which rose by 3.43 per cent. The Services Index and Industrial index, however, declined by 0.78 per cent and 1.21 per cent, respectively.

The MSM Shariah Index was higher by 0.34 per cent.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term issuer default ratings of six Omani banks, namely Bank Muscat, National Bank of Oman (NBO), HSBC Bank Oman, BankDhofar, Sohar International Bank and Ahli Bank. The ratings agency, in its rating action statements, said that it has kept the outlooks negative on all these six banks in the Sultanate.

SMN Power Holding SAOG disclosed the recent development regarding the income tax case in SMN Barka Power Company SAOC, a fully owned subsidiary of SMN Power Holding SAOG, as follows:

The Primary Court in its judgment dated March 8, 2021, has rejected the Company’s appeal regarding the disallowance by the Tax Department of Liquidated Damages paid to OPWP, although Liquidated Damages received from the subcontractor Doosan were taxed in the hands of the Company for the Tax Year 2009.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik approved new economic stimulus plan last week. The Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP) endorsed by the Council of Ministers is based on five main axes, namely:

Incentives pertaining to taxes and fees; Incentives to improve business and investment environment;

Incentives to boost small and medium enterprises; Incentives for the labour market and employment; and

Banking Incentives aimed to enhance efforts to alleviate the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy through a set of measures to support efforts of enhancing economic recovery, economic activities and attracting foreign investments.

The economic stimulus plan aims to achieve a high growth rate as planned by Oman Vision 2040 and ward off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

As part of the plan, the Central Bank of Oman announced new banking incentives.

• Continuation of postponement of the repayment of loans taken by Omanis who have been laid-off and those whose wages have been reduced- waive loans until the end of September of this year and till further notice.

• Instructing banks to continue responding to requests to postpone the instalments and interest of all borrowers affected by the repercussions of the current situation for another six months until the end of September 2021, without prejudice to their credit rating.

Incentives announced that are related to taxes include:

• Exemption from the Income Tax shall be granted to all firms that undertake their business activities within the Economic Diversification Sectors for five years, right from 1 January, 2021 till the end of 2022, in accordance with the terms and conditions to be announced by the Tax Authority (with effect from the date of the firms’ registration in the Commercial Register).

• Exemption of hotel establishments from the Income Tax due for the two tax years of 2020 and 2021.

• Permission for the settlement of the due income tax and waiving of the additional income tax (for 2021) ensuing from the segmentation of taxpaying (paying by instalments).

• Deduction of 1 per cent of the value of the due tax, to a maximum of RO 10,000 from the announced tax based on tax declaration for the next year. This applies to all those who adhere to the presentation of tax declaration and process due tax payments within the deadlines stated in the law.

• Continued suspension of the application of the Withholding Tax related to the distribution of dividends on shares and interests for five years with effect from 2020.

• Deferring of the loss incurred by firms and establishments, as of the year 2020, to the next year and deducting the same from taxable income in the year 2021 and the subsequent years till such a time that the loss is zeroed, without commitment to the period of five years stated in Article No 71 of the Income Tax Law.

• Exemption from the Tourism Tax and the Municipality Tax payable by tourism establishments till the end of 2021.

• Postponement of settlement of the Tourism Tax and the Municipality Tax payable by tourism establishments till end of December 2021.

Expat permit fees slashed for some firms:

• The new stimulus package announced by the government includes a reduction in fees to recruit and renew licences of expatriate workers in intermediate, technical and specialized professions.

• 50 per cent for firms and establishments fulfilling the approved Omanisation percentage.

• 25 per cent for firms and establishments with an Omani workforce.

• It has been also decided to allocate RO 20 million in the 2021 budget for the training of Omanis, which will qualify them for the labour market.

