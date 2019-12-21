MSM retreats on foreign selling

The MSM 30 Index continued on its downward trajectory from the last few weeks, primarily on selling pressure from foreign investors and Arabs. Foreigners were net sellers of about $2.61m worth of securities this week. The MSM 30 Index declined by 2.56 replace w-o-w, falling below the 4,000 level for the first time in over 2 months to close at 3,916.70. All sub-indices closed down, led by the Industrial Index which closed down by 4.17 replace w-o-w, followed by the Financial Index which closed down by 2.82 replace w-o-w, and the Services Index which closed down by 1.61 replace w-o-w. The MSM Shariah Index closed also closed down by 2.37 replace w-o-w.

During the week, Oman’s 10-year bond (Oman 5 5/8 01/17/28) mid-yield to maturity fell sharply to 5.062 replace, its lowest reading ever recorded. The US Fed maintained its current policy rates as announced in the previous week, and is expecting no change in 2020 citing the US presidential elections ‎and other trade-war related uncertainties as key reasons. ‎

Latest figures from CBO reveal that Oman’s narrow money supply (M1) decreased by 0.1 replace MoM and 0.3 replace YoY. Broad money (M2) supply increased by 0.8 replace MoM and 5.2 replace YoY in October 2019, indicating an increase of RO 866 million in domestic liquidity on YoY basis.

CBO’s foreign assets as at the end of October 2019 stood at RO 6.26 billion, having contracted by 3 replace MoM. The assets are still 3 replace up on YoY basis but are below the Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) simple average of RO 6.38 billion. These assets include bullion, IMF reserve assets, placements abroad and foreign securities.

Latest CBO data for conventional banks indicates that the weighted average interest rate spread (lending rate minus deposit rate) on Omani Rial softened by 4.5bps on year-on year basis (YoY), at 3.443 replace for the month of October 2019, as YoY growth in weighted average deposit rate outpaced the YoY growth in lending rate. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the spread softened by 3.3bps as lending rate contracted by 0.3bps and deposit rate increased by 3bps. Weighted average deposit rate on RO deposits crossed 2 replace for the first time since May 2010 and weighted average interest rate on RO time deposits crossed 4 replace for the first time since May 2015.

Weighted average FCY spread softened by 5.7bps on month-on-month (MoM) basis in October 2019 (at 3.176 replace) over the previous month. The spread is lower by 69.8bps when compared to October 2018. FCY spreads are below RO spreads since July 2019. Weighted average interest rate on private sector RO time deposits expanded by 8.4bps MoM in October 2019 and 47.3bps YoY, to 3.924 replace. Weighted average interest rate on all private sector deposits (RO), rose to 1.520 replace (+3.7bps MoM and +17.8bps YoY) in October 2019.

Nama Holding and State Grid International Development Limited (SGID) signed an agreement for the sale of 49 replace stake in Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), during a ceremony held in Muscat, on December 15. The deal is valued at about $1bn, resulting in an implied valuation of about $2bn for OETC, and is expected to be completed in early 2020. The deal is a landmark deal for Oman as it embarks on asset sales of government-‎owned entities to plug one of the largest budget deficits amongst oil exporters.

The deal is also a sign of China’s ‎rising interest in the Middle East amid plans to increase the nation’s political clout and ‎revive ancient trading routes under its ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative. ‎ OETC owns and operates the nation’s main transmission network. The company, which is a ‎subsidiary of Nama Holding, posted profits of RO 23m ($60 million) for the first half of 2019, ‎compared with RO 17m for the same period last year, according to information on its website. ‎

Amongst the GCC markets, Saudi Stock Exchange was the best performer during the week up by 3.57 replace while MSM 30 was the only loser. Shares in Aramco fell on Tuesday, losing ground for the first time since the oil giant’s record initial public offering last week, and ahead of the stock’s inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and Tadawul All Share Index (TASI). Index compiler MSCI said last week Saudi Aramco would have an estimated weight of 0.16 replace in its emerging market index and an estimated weight of 6.03 replace in the MSCI Saudi Arabia Index. On Wednesday, the stock was included in TASI, with 12 replace weight, the second-largest after Al Rajhi Bank at about 14 replace. The stock ended the week up by 10.9 replace since its IPO last week.

The stock will also be included via an accelerated process in gauges compiled by FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes this month.

During the week, Moody’s changed GCC, Turkey & South Africa’s non-financial corporates’ 2020 outlook to negative. The key drivers for the negative outlook are combination of slowing economic growth, heightened geopolitical risk and ‎policy unpredictability. For GCC, the company cited slower non-oil GDP growth, volatile oil prices to limit governments’ ability to fund growth initiatives. [Courtesy: U Capital]

