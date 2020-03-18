MSM loses 53 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Wednesday lost 53.3 points, comprising a decline by 1.45 per cent to close at 3607.08 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3660.33 points. The trading value on Wednesday stood at RO 7,456,501, comprising a rise by 167.9 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,783,590. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.435 per cent to reach about RO 18.40 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 279,000, comprising 3.74 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 2,471,000, comprising 33.14 per cent. The net non-Omani investment dropped by 29.41 per cent to RO 2,193,000. — ONA

