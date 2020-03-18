Local 

MSM loses 53 points

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Wednesday lost 53.3 points, comprising a decline by 1.45 per cent to close at 3607.08 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3660.33 points. The trading value on Wednesday stood at RO 7,456,501, comprising a rise by 167.9 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,783,590. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.435 per cent to reach about RO 18.40 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 279,000, comprising 3.74 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 2,471,000, comprising 33.14 per cent. The net non-Omani investment dropped by 29.41 per cent to RO 2,193,000. — ONA

You May Also Like

Students share skills at Business Meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Students share skills at Business Meet

Oman second in Holy Quran Contest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman second in Holy Quran Contest

Partnership set to build knowledge-based society

Oman Observer Comments Off on Partnership set to build knowledge-based society