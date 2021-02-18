Local 

MSM index rises 7 points

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday added (7.1) points, comprising a rise by (0.199 per cent) to close at (3,565.55) points, compared to the last session, which stood at (3,558.46) points. The trading value on Thursday stood at (RO 1,651,789), comprising a rise by (6.54 per cent), compared to the last session, which stood at (RO 1,068,258). The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by (0.036 per cent) to reach about (RO 20.25) billion. — ONA

