Local 

MSM index gains 58 points

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday added 58.29 points, comprising a rise by 1.483 per cent to close at 3987.65 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3929.36 points.
The trading value Thursday stood at RO 1,968,450, comprising a rise by 6.8 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,843,376.
The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.431 per cent to reach about RO 18.71 billion.
The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 479,000, comprising 24.32 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 629,000, comprising 31.93 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 7.62 per cent to RO 150,000. — ONA

You May Also Like

ROP makes breakthrough in Salalah expat woman murder case

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP makes breakthrough in Salalah expat woman murder case

Internet subscribers grow by 11 pc

Oman Observer Comments Off on Internet subscribers grow by 11 pc

Academic edits volume on extrusion manufacturing process

Oman Observer Comments Off on Academic edits volume on extrusion manufacturing process