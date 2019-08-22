MSM index gains 58 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday added 58.29 points, comprising a rise by 1.483 per cent to close at 3987.65 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3929.36 points.

The trading value Thursday stood at RO 1,968,450, comprising a rise by 6.8 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,843,376.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.431 per cent to reach about RO 18.71 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 479,000, comprising 24.32 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 629,000, comprising 31.93 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 7.62 per cent to RO 150,000. — ONA

