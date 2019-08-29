MSM index exceeds 4,000 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday gained 32.30 points, comprising a rise by 0.813 per cent to close at 4004.86 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3972.56 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 2,384,237, comprising a decline by 7.38 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,574,208.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.271 per cent to reach about RO 18.74 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 812,000, comprising 34.08 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 323,000, comprising 13.53 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 2.55 per cent to RO 490,000. — ONA

