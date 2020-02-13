MSM general index gains 20 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday added 20.37 points, comprising a rise by 0.496 per cent to close at 4128.49 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4108.12 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 3,545,755, comprising a rise by 161.76 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,354,560.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.149 per cent to reach about RO 18.96 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 618,000 comprising 17.42 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 940,000 comprising 26.51 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 9.09 per cent to RO 322,000.

On Wednesday, MSM index 30 had gained 2.46 points, comprising a rise by 0.060 per cent to close at 4108.12 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4105.66 points. — ONA

Related