MSM general index gains 2.4 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday gained 2.4 points, comprising a rise by 0.067 per cent to close at 3,606.12 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,603.72 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,255,328, comprising a decline by 39.01 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 2,058,369.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.030 per cent to reach about RO 20.27 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 613,000, comprising 48.83 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 273,000, comprising 21.73 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 27.10 per cent to RO 340,000. — ONA

Related