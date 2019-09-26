MSM general index declines 5 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday lost 5.75 points, comprising a decline by 0.143 per cent to close at 4,015.98 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4,021.73 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,134,869, comprising a drop by 20.27 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,423,450.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.105 per cent to reach about RO 18.76 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 276,000, comprising 24.33 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 354,000, comprising 31.20 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 6.87 per cent to RO 78,000. — ONA

