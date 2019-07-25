MSM general index declines 10 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday lost 10.3 points, comprising a decline by 0.27 per cent to close at 3,754.76 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,765.06 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 1,138,665, comprising a decline by 40.9 per cent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1,929,620. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.077 per cent to reach about RO 18.29 billion. The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 85,000, comprising 7.47 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 307,000 comprising 26.93 per cent. The net non-Omani investment declined by 19.47 per cent to RO 222,000. — ONA

Related