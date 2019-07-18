MSM general index closes at 3,747 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday lost 0.3 points, comprising a decline by 0.01 per cent to close at 3,747.69 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3,748.03 points.

The trading value on Thursday stood at RO 2,069,122, comprising a rise by 115.9 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 957,993.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value fell by 0.065 per cent to reach about RO 18.26 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 976,000, comprising 47.18 per cent.

The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 491,000, comprising 23.71 per cent. The net non-Omani investment rose by 23.47 per cent to RO 486,000.

— ONA

Related