MSM gains 32 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Thursday gained 32.7 points, comprising a rise by 0.828 per cent to close at 3977.16 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 3944.48 points.

The trading value on today stood at RO 1,755,828, comprising an increase by 200.6 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at RO 584,154.

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.236 per cent to reach about RO 18.77 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 643,000, comprising 36.62 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 611,000, comprising 34.80 per cent.

The net non-Omani investment increased by 1.82 per cent to RO 32,000. — ONA

Related