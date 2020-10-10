MSM ends marginally lower

The MSM30 Index ended the week marginally lower by 0.29 per cent. Financial Index was down 0.58 per cent while Industrial Index was higher by 2.41 per cent. Services Index remained unchanged. Traded values were also higher than last week as the earlier week had less trading days.

Muscat Gases EGM decides to sell United Industrial Gases to Mohsin Darwish Investment for RO 2.05 million. As of 2Q-2020, the value of investment in United Industrial Gases of Muscat Gas stands at RO 1.757 million, hence the transaction to result in a profit of RO 0.293 million i.e. a per share gain of 10 baisa. The proceeds could also be utilised to reduce the debt of the company which currently stands at RO 1.32 million, resulting in lowering of financial charges.

ACWA Power through its legal advisor attended the primary court hearing on September 28, 2020. The company understands that the primary court has dismissed the case and is awaiting written judgement for understanding the basis of dismissal and to plan next course of action.

The total number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the end of August 2020 was 45,706, which is an increase by 12.1 per cent compared to the same month of 2019.

Among the governorates, Muscat topped the list with 33 per cent SMEs registered till August 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 16 per cent, Al Dakhiliyah with 13 per cent, Dhofar with 8 per cent, and the rest of governorates with 30 per cent.

The Governorate of Muscat had 15,321 SMEs registered at the end of August 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 7,229, Al Dakhiliyah with 5,797, Dhofar with 3,825, South Al Batinah with 3,390, and North Al Sharqiyah with 3,096 SMEs registered. This was followed by Al Dhahirah with 2,689 SMEs, South Al Sharqiyah with 2,660 and Al Buraimi with 974.

Oman’s real estate activity dropped as the value of real estate exchange by the end of August 2020 stood at RO 1.52 billion, compared to RO 1.64 billion in similar period last year, according to statistics released by the National Centre of Statistics and Information.

The data shows that fees collected from all legal transactions dropped 25.4 per cent YoY and the exchanged value of 32,460 sale contracts declined by 17.2 per cent YoY to RO 510 million by August 2020.

The value of mortgage contracts also dropped by 5.0 per cent YoY to RO 965 million during 8M-2020.

The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category declined by 56.6 per cent to RO 61.3 million in 8M-2020 compared to RO 141.3 million in 8M-2019.

Hotel occupancy rates fell by 24.4pps to reach 27.5 per cent in 2020 against 51.9 per cent in similar period of 2019, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant decline of 56.6 per cent in 8M-2020, reaching 490.8k compared to 1.131 million in 8M-2019.

The GCC bloc recorded net foreign flows at $2.85 billion in 9M-2020. Saudi Arabia and Dubai recorded positive flows during 9M-2020 while the rest recorded outflows. Saudi net foreign flows YTD stood at $3.97 billion whereas that of Dubai stood at $23.5 million.

Foreign flows in September alone stood at $173 million compared to $866 million in August. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai recorded positive flows in September while the rest recorded net foreign outflows.

Qatar will allow foreign companies and individuals to own real estate in more areas in the country, liberalising rules to attract overseas funds in the sector as part of moves to diversify the economy. Non-Qatari individuals could own properties in nine areas, up from three before, while the number of areas where foreigners may use real estate has also been increased to 16, a government statement said.

