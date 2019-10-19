MSM conference on communication

MUSCAT: The Capital Markets Communication Forum will begin on Monday with the participation of a number of heads of stock exchanges, investment banks, international funds and representatives of Gulf, Arab and international stock exchanges.

The opening ceremony will be held under the patronage of Abdullah bin Salim al Salmy, CEO of the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The forum, which is hosted by the Muscat Securities Market (MSM), is of a great importance in strengthening the channels of communication among the 120 participating institutions, including financial institutions, organisations, exchanges, banks and investment companies from around the world.

The events will provide an opportunity to learn about the common experiences in topics related to the latest technological developments in the capital markets, in addition to discussing the changes taking place in the world, major challenges that may face the dealers in the capital markets, access to advanced investment experiences, exchange of experiences and opening the horizons of cooperation between the participating institutions. — ONA

