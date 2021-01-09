MSM closes higher on budget announcement

MSM30 Index ended the week up by 1.11 per cent. All sectors ended positively. The Financial Index ended the highest and up by 1.41 per cent. Industrial Index was higher by 0.86 per cent and the services Index was up by 0.38 per cent. The MSM Shariah Index rose by 0.32 per cent.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No 5/2021 converting Muscat Securities Market (MSM) into a closed joint stock company under the name ‘Muscat Stock Exchange Company SAOG’.

Ownership of the new entity is transferred to Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Sweets of Oman has disclosed that they have appointed an independent auditor to review the misstatments of the financial statements for the 2Q2020. The company is currently formulating a business plan to overcome the situation and have taken legal action against the employees who have caused the misstatement of the financial statement. The accumulated losses of the company stand at RO 4.52 million.

Oman Fisheries announced that it has transferred 24 per cent of its share capital held by Oman Food Investment Holding Company to Fisheries Development Oman (FDO).

Ahli Bank disclosed direct and indirect exposure to Drake & Scull International. While it does not have direct exposure to the company, it has indirect exposure of RO 4.4 million (0.16 per cent of the bank’s total assets) to Drake & Sculls’ Omani JV sanctioned to fund local projects.

The bank has adequate provisioning coverage towards the exposure. Sohar International Bank also announced indirect exposure to Drake & Scull International’s Omani JV partner to the tune of RO 6.5 million, 0.18 per cent of total assets

Oman Future Telecommunications received a licence to provide Class 1 telecom services.

The partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone enables the third telecom operator to join Vodafone Partner Markets, providing it access to a full range of resources, services and expertise.

The shareholders of the Oman Future Telecommunications Company represent Omani institutions such as government pensions and investment funds, as well as private investors. Prior to its launch, Vodafone has established several partnerships with local and international companies including small and medium enterprises.

The Omani government announced budget for the year 2021. Revenue is projected at RO 8.6 billion in 2021, based on assumed oil price of $45 per barrel, up by 2 per cent as compared with the preliminary results of 2020.

As a result of fiscal and economic measures implemented in 2020 and economic diversification efforts including subsidy reforms to be implemented in 2021, public spending is estimated to be at RO 10.88 billion in 2021, decreased by 14 per cent as compared with the expected spending of RO 12.66 billion in 2020.

2021 Budget deficit is estimated at about RO 2.2 billion i.e. 8 per cent of gross domestic production (GDP).

(Courtesy: U-Capital)

A 73 per cent of this deficit will be financed through external and domestic borrowing i.e. RO 1.6 billion, while the rest of the deficit, estimated to nearly RO 600 million, will be covered by drawing on reserves. Public debt is projected to reach RO 21.7 billion by the end of 2021, and external borrowing represents 76 per cent of overall public debt.

The financial impact of measures and initiatives taken under the Medium Term Fiscal Plan has been estimated at RO 3.5 billion in 2021, with an increase in revenue by RO 565 million resulting from VAT which is expected to generate RO 300 million, government investments to yield up to RO 195 million, excise tax RO 20 million, and taxes RO 50 million.

On the other hand, the adopted measures will help to reduce public spending by RO 2.9 billion through 5 per cent cut in all government units which will generate savings of around RO 1.1 billion, a reduction in development spending of civil units by RO 300 million, and subsidy reforms in the electricity and water sector that will save around RO 215 million.

In addition to a reduction in investment expenditures of oil and gas sector by RO 1.3 billion.

To restructure government companies and rationalize spending, the Oman Aviation Group and Transom Corporation have been dissolved by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and their subsidiaries have been redistributed to Oman Air and Oman Airports Management Company.

Oman plans to implement a 5 per cent value-added tax from April 16 as part of efforts to plug the country’s fiscal gap.

(Courtesy: U-Capital)