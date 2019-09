The MSM 30 Index closed down last week on weekly basis. This week, GCC and Omani investors were net buyers of securities worth RO 1.2 million, thereby absorbing selling pressure from Arab and foreign investors. The MSM30 Index ended the week lower by 0.70 per cent at 3992.13. The Industrial Index closed down by 1.45 per cent w-o-w and the Financial Index closed down by 1.25 per cent w-o-w. The Services Index closed up by 0.88 per cent w-o-w. The Shariah Index closed down by 0.50 per cent.

Oman Gas Company (OGC), a subsidiary of Oman Oil and ORPIC Group, said that it is adding new capacity to the nation’s critical gas transportation infrastructure to support demand growth at industrial hubs in Suhar, Duqm and Salalah. OGC, said it is expanding the 932 kilometre gas pipeline system newly acquired from previous operator Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), to support demand in the Salalah. The wholly government-owned utility is expanding the transmission capacity from 64 million cubic metres of gas per day (MSCM) to 80 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding Co (DIDIHC) has invited its shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 3, 2019. DIDIC will discuss amongst other things to issue unsecured subordinated non-convertible bonds to existing shareholders with a size of RO 25.872 million at a coupon of 9 per cent. The tenor of the bond will be seven years. The bond is being issued so as to repay its financial obligations, continue their focus on promotion and initiation of investment opportunity.

Companies in the gas sector of Oman are witnessing sizable trading and are performing exceptionally since last one month. National gas is up 40.7 per cent, Muscat Gas is up 32.6 per cent while MSM30 is up 3.2 per cent in last one month. National gas rose on the potential sale of its stake in India to Petredec and the expected inflows from India project. While there was no disclosed news regarding Muscat Gas, National Gas have mentioned in its 2Q19 report about possible changes in cylinder pricing and brand rules and is awaiting governmental regulations on it soon which could also be a reason for increase in the stock price of Muscat Gas. Muscat Gas disclosed in its 2018 annual report that it is planning to venture into new projects but no new announcements have come ever since.

Oman Education Sector full year profit declined 39 per cent YoY during 2019 (September 18 – August 19) to RO 2.02 million compared to RO 3.33 million in comparable period last year. Profitability during 4Q19 was higher 48 per cent YoY to RO 0.76 million. Top line of the sector dropped by 9.2 per cent to RO 20 million in 2019 compared to RO 22.0 million last year.

Performance of the listed companies in the education sector is below:

n Majan College was able to maintain its full year income with profit for 2019 at RO 1.737 million compared to RO 1.733 million last year. 4Q19 income of Majan was higher by 30.5 per cent.

n OETI full year net income declined by 82 per cent to RO 0.288 million compared to RO 3.33 million last year. 4Q19 income was higher by 126.6 per cent to RO 0.21 million compared to RO 0.094 million in 4Q18.

The total value of property transactions in the Sultanate till the end of July 2019 dropped by 10.5 per cent to reach RO 1492.2 million from RO 1666.7 million for the same period of 2018, as indicated by the preliminary statistics issued by National Centre for Statistics and information. Of the total traded value till the end of July 2019, RO 564 million worth transactions were sales contracts, while RO 914 million transactions were mortgage deals. The number of properties registered till the end of July 2019 totalled 128,336, which was lower by 5.1 per cent from the same period last year.

Among GCC markets, Abu Dhabi topped the gainers up by 0.56 per cent while Bahrain Bourse dropped the most by 3.64 per cent on a weekly basis.

Overall unemployment in the Saudi Arabia fell to 5.6 per cent, from 5.7 per cent in Q1 2019. The decline in unemployment was modest, but it was the fourth successive quarterly decline in Saudi unemployment. The unemployment rate for Saudi Arabian citizens fell to 12.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, from 12.5 per cent in first quarter 2019, according to data released by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

Bahrain has mandated banks for a dual-tranche dollar-denominated bond issue, which would be its first since it obtained a $10 billion aid package from its Gulf allies. Bahrain is looking to issue seven-year Islamic bonds and 12-year conventional bonds. The Bahraini government last year received $10 billion in pledges from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE after low oil prices pushed its public debt to almost 93 per cent of gross domestic product.

As expected, US Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75-2.00 per cent. Though the US economy continues growing at a “moderate” rate and the labour market “remains strong”, the Fed said in its policy statement that it was cutting rates “in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures”. The move was followed by changes by central bank of Saudi Arabia and the UAE which also slashed their rates by 25 basis points. Kuwait’s central bank said it was maintaining its discount rate at 3 per cent while no announcement was made by Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. (Courtesy: Ubhar Capital)

