MPs to anchor govt pandemic powers in law

The German government’s power to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by decree was expected to be anchored in law, as the upper and lower houses of parliament met to consider amending existing legislation.

Officials hope that the move will bolster anti-viral measures such as contact restrictions and mask rules in the face of legal challenges.

The Bundestag lower house is expected to vote on draft legislation put forward by the coalition government of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat partners.

