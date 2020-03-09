Local 

“Movement of Oman on Land of Oman” documentary displayed at Samhram Archaeological Park

Oman Observer

Salalah: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar, presided over the screening of a display titled “Movement of Oman on Land of Oman” at Samhram Archaeological Park, on Monday.

The documentary, which resounds over one of the hills of Samhram archaeological sites—with acoustic effects on the background—spans the history of Oman through the ages till the modern age.

Executed by the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs, seeks to enrich archaeological and cultural tourism. — ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5395 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Education minister wraps up Qatar visit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Education minister wraps up Qatar visit

SCP hosts workshop on sustainable development

Oman Observer Comments Off on SCP hosts workshop on sustainable development

Sayyid Khalid bids farewell to Qatari Ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Khalid bids farewell to Qatari Ambassador