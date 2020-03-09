“Movement of Oman on Land of Oman” documentary displayed at Samhram Archaeological Park

Salalah: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar, presided over the screening of a display titled “Movement of Oman on Land of Oman” at Samhram Archaeological Park, on Monday.

The documentary, which resounds over one of the hills of Samhram archaeological sites—with acoustic effects on the background—spans the history of Oman through the ages till the modern age.

Executed by the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs, seeks to enrich archaeological and cultural tourism. — ONA