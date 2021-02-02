Move to enhance Al Mazyunah Free Zone’s investment appeal

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 2

Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), with top officials of the Wilayat of Al Mazyunah, to consider solutions to challenges faced investors and entrepreneurs in making the most of the facilities offered by Al Mazyuna Free Zone in Dhofar Governorate.

Present at the meeting were Shaikh Bakhit bin Salem al Maashani, Wali of Al Mazyunah Wilayat, and Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed bin Hassan Zabanut, Majlis Ash’shura member representing the wilayat.

The discussions covered a range of issues aimed at facilitating investment, trade and commerce through the free zone straddling Oman’s border with Yemen.

Officials also stressed the need for enhancing job creation for locals and making the local environment more conducive for trade and investment flows.

Local representatives called for setting up facilities providing basic services to truckers ferrying goods on the lengthy road leading to and from the free zone.

Another proposal mooted the establishment of incubator facilities for entrepreneurs as part of Madayn’s services to the business community.

The delegation later visited the Dry Port operated by Al Madina Logistics Company within the free zone.

The Dry Port commenced operations last June, providing a range of services including the handling of containers, refrigerated containers, and incoming and outgoing consignments which are re-exported through the free zone.

Inspection, clearance, handling and release operations are also undertaken at assigned inspection areas at the dry port.

A full-fledged Customs Office is also located within the dry port.

Madayn CEO was later briefed about key infrastructure improvement underway and planned at the free zone.

He also met with local business representatives to hear their views on developing the free zone as a hub for trade and investment.

