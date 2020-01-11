Local 

Mourners to be received at Al Alam Palace from tomorrow

Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement, which reads as follows:
“The Diwan of Royal Court would like to inform that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour al Said and the ruling family will receive mourners on the death of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said bin Taimour at Al Alam Palace during the next three days, starting from tomorrow (Sunday), 16th of Jumada Al Ula, the January 12th  2020, from 9 am to 12 pm, and at the evening time from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
May the Almighty Allah rest the deceased soul in mercy and forgiveness, and to reward His Majesty in the hereafter for the achievements and sacrifices for the sake of Oman and its people”. –ONA

