Mourners pour in at walis’ offices

MUSCAT: Crowds of mourners continued to pour in at the offices of walis and governors all across the Sultanate for the second day on Monday to offer their condolences on the sad passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

May Allah have mercy on his soul who passed away on Friday after ruling the Sultanate for almost half a century during which the country was transformed into a modern state with robust infrastructure and quality health and education services.

Saddened and shocked by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, mourners flocked to the offices of walis and governors since early morning on Monday.

They praised His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for the countless achievements he made since he came to power in 1970. They talked about peace, stability and economic development initiated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

For all these achievements as well as the kindheartedness, generosity and noble gestures His Majesty possessed, made him a special leader and a great statesman who will never be forgotten.

Walis spent long hours at their offices receiving mourners and sharing their sorrow with them on the sad passing of their beloved Sultan. The mourners prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in eternal peace and grant him paradise. They mentioned some of the Sultan’s countless achievements he made since he came to power in 1970.

Mourners said that the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is a great loss not only for Oman but also for the wider world.

They declared their allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him success so that he can carry on with the development march initiated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

