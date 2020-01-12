Mourners express grief at the Royal family graveyard

Saddened by the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Allah Almighty have mercy on his soul, citizens gathered by the Royal family graveyard in Muscat, on Sunday. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and enter him into His paradise. Grief, sorrow and serenity prevailed over the place with everyone praying silently for the loved His Majesty Sultan Qaboos whose death on Friday sent shock waves across the width and breadth of the Sultanate. Most of the mourners were born during his prosperous reign and grew up under the welfare initiated by the Father of the Nation as many love to call their beloved Sultan Qaboos.

(Photos by Salih al Sharji and Mohammed Mahjoub)