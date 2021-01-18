Mountaineer Nadhira appointed ‘Goodwill Ambassador’

Nadhira al Harthy, the first Arab woman to conquer Mount Ama Dablam (6,812 metres), one of the highest peaks in Nepal, has been appointed goodwill Ambassador of Nepal.

“We are honoured to congratulate Nadhira al Harthy for her successful summit to Mount Ama Dablam, one of the highest peaks in Nepal, with the unique title ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ as a reward to her unswerving dedication in conquering the mountain peak’’, Sarmila Parajuli, Nepal’s Ambassador to the Sultanate, told the Observer.

Nadhira challenged the frozen mountain layers and summited the peak on January 14, 2020, becoming the first Arab woman to climb Mount Ama Dablam. Nadhira had also successfully climbed Mount Everest (Sagarmatha), the highest peak in the world in 2019.

Al Harthy’s appointment comes after Nepal’s Embassy in the Sultanate made a recommendation to the Government of Nepal as the Goodwill Ambassador for “Visit Nepal Year 2020.”

As Goodwill Ambassador, Nadhira will be promoting tourism between the two countries besides encouraging delivering humanitarian relief, spearheading various public programmes and becoming instrumental in enhancing mutual understanding between the two friendly nations.

This is the second time that an Omani has been bestowed with the title ‘Goodwill Ambassador’. Earlier, Oman’s singing sensation Haitham Mohammed Rafi had been the Goodwill Ambassador.

