MoU to develop quality system of private health institutions

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate-General of Private Health Establishments, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaizen Medical Management to develop the quality system of the private health institutions in the Sultanate. The MoH’s Director-General of PHE Dr Mazin al Khabouri, and the company’s Chairman Dr Salem al Wahaibi signed the MoU. This initiative will be carried out under a direct supervision of the DGPHE and with a technical support from the company’s team. The development of the Sultanate’s private health institutions quality is the first of its kind initiative that concerns with evaluating quality of all healthcare providers in the private sector including the various types of clinics, centres and hospitals, as well as pharmacies and medical laboratories. — ONA

