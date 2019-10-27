MoU signed to empower local handicraft artists

MUSCAT, OCT 27 – The Ministry of Technology and Communication (MTC), Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower Oman’s craftspeople in digital marketing. Supporting the MTC’s Community IT Training Project (CITT), which aims to create a shift towards a digital Oman, the collaboration will benefit artists registered with PACI, helping them build their online capabilities, promote their products on social media platforms and expand their businesses.

This initiative also includes an exciting social media competition that offers candidates the chance to win cash prizes and training opportunities.

Jalila Abdullah al Araimi, Director of eSociety Development at Ministry of Technology and Communication, added, “This partnership represents an important part of our mission to transform the Sultanate into a sustainable Knowledge Society, to enrich businesses and empower individuals. Social media is a key element in a small business’ marketing toolkit and it is important that entrepreneurs and startups get our support to grow their business.”

“Oman’s small and medium enterprises are transforming the economy and we have a responsibility to support them,” said Khamis Nasser al Shuabi, General Manager Shared Services of Oman Oil Marketing Company. “This collaboration is a natural addition to our strong corporate social responsibility programmes and we look forward to utilise our relationship with the MTC and PACI to promote the spirit of innovation among Oman’s craftspeople and inspire young entrepreneurs to follow in their footsteps.”

Ahmed bin Saleh al Farsi, General Manager of the Public Authority for Craft Industries, also commented, “We are committed to develop Oman’s handicraft sector. We have an abundance of incredibly talented craftspeople, who are using techniques that have been passed on through generations. It is important that we support them to modernise, while maintaining our country’s cultural identity and heritage. Through this initiative, we aim to provide them with the tools to take their businesses to the next level, expanding their reach both locally and globally.”

Related