MoU on records management

MUSCAT: The Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of historical documentation and records and archives management. The MoU was signed by Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhawyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), and Dr Mohammed al Mukhtar, Director of National Records of Mauritania. Signing the MoU came within the framework of the current official visit of a Mauritanian delegation headed by Dr Is’haq Said Syed al Amin, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mauritanian Government.

This memorandum reflects the distinguished relations between the Sultanate and Mauritania, and the desire of the two countries to strengthen and develop cooperation in the fields of records and archives to serve the mutual interests. In addition, signing such memorandums reflects the efforts of the National Records and Archives Authority to establish an integrated system of cooperation with institutions at the local and international level in order to contribute and support its approach and achieve its vision. — ONA