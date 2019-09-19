MoU on archive management signed

PACT WITH BELARUS: Management of documents and archives to be looked into

MINSK: The Sultanate and the Republic of Belarus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of historical documentation and management of documents and archives between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) and Victor Kurash, Director-General of the Archives and Records Department in Belarus

The signing came within the framework of the Sultanate’s participation, represented by the delegation of the National Museum and the NRAA, at the opening of the exhibition ‘Oman Gem of Orient’

(Oman Durat Al Sharq) at the National Museum of Fine Arts in the Republic of Belarus. — ONA