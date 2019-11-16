Science Tech 

Motorola launches vertically foldable ‘Razr’

Oman Observer

Lenovo-owned Motorola last week launched its much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone ‘’Moto Razr’’ at a price of $1,500 at an event here and is expected to launch in India along with other markets soon. The company has also begun accepting registrations for the foldable phone on its India website. The device is exclusive to Verizon in the US and will go on sale from December 26. In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr comes with two screens, one sits inside while the other one is on the outside. In the inside, when unfolded the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches in size. On the outside — when the phone is folded — there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

