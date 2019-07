Muscat: Following a video circulated on the social media, Royal Oman Police (ROP) has taken legal action against a motorist for overspeeding.

“In reference to what has been circulated on social media about the overspeeding by a vehicle on Nizwa- Salalah road, legal action has been taken against the perpetrator of such violations,” ROP said in a statement.

ROP urged all motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations.