Moto 360 smartwatch is making a comeback

The original Moto 360 which made waves when it was introduced in 2015 is being resurrected and this time it will be made by a company named eBuyNow, media reported. The original Moto 360 was one of the most attractive looking smartwatches available in the market back then when it was launched way back in 2015. It was the first Android Wear watch with a round case.The Moto 360 third-generation, as eBuyNow is referring to the product, will cost $349.99 when it ships in December. It runs Wear OS, and like Fossil’’s fifth-generation Wear OS watches, the new Moto 360 has a fully circular display, Qualcomm’’s Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, The Verge reported.

