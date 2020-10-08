MoTCIT minister receives Indian Ambassador

Muscat: Eng. Said bin Hamoud bin Said al-Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), received on Thursday in his office H.E. Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the Omani-Indian economic relationships pertaining to the transport, communications and IT sectors, as well other mutual interests between the two countries and ways to empower such interests.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of Transport, HE.Eng Saleem bin Mohammed al Nuaimi and the Undersecretary of Communications and IT, HE Dr. Ali bin Amer al Shidhani