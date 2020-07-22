MoT opens new 16km stretch of Al Sharqiyah Expressway

The Ministry of Transport has opened a new 16km from phase 2 (part2) of Al Sharqiyah Expressway on Wednesday.

This bypass road avoids congested residential and commercial areas in Al-Kamil wa al Wafi, connecting the Wilayats of South and North Sharqiyah governorates while ensuring smooth flow of vehicles and goods traffic.

The new portion includes two flyovers; the first will serve traffic flow coming to Al-Kamil W’al Wafi and its commercial and residential areas. The other will help traffic flow in Tawi A’aisha and the rest of Wilayat Al Kamil Wa’al Wafi.

It also includes vehicles underpass for Tawa Hatim area and other parts of the same Wilayat & 2 pedestrian tunnels in Al-Kamil W’al Wafi. The road features 3 (3.75m wide) lanes in each side,(2.5m wide)external asphalt road shoulders &(1.5m wide)internal asphalt road shoulders.