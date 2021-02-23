Most popular social media in Oman

WhatsApp is the widely used social media platform in the Sultanate by individuals aged 18 years and above, said a report from the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

As per the list, 92 per cent of the respondents in Muscat used WhatsApp, 81 per cent for YouTube, 56 per cent for Facebook, 47 per cent for IMO, 44 per cent for Instagram, and 25 per cent for Twitter.

The number of WhatsApp users increased by three per cent in 2020 from 2019, followed by YouTube (11 per cent), Facebook (seven per cent), Instagram (five per cent), Twitter (two per cent), Snapchat (two per cent), LinkedIn (three per cent) and Pinterest two per cent.

While the use of IMO, chat forums, and blogs decreased by five per cent, three per cent, and three per cent, respectively.

A total of 417,021 attacks on the Sultanate’s cyberspace were reported and handled in 2020, compared to 483,749 attacks in 2019, the report said.

The report said that 1,461 actual incidents related to cyberattacks were reported in 2020.