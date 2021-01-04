Most Opec+ countries prefer to hold output steady

LONDON/DUBAI: Most Opec+ countries would like to postpone a planned increase in oil output from February due to weakening fuel demand amid new global lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, three Opec+ sources said on Monday.

Opec+, a group combining Opec and allies such as Russia, meets later on Monday after a meeting of Opec+ experts on Sunday, when Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he saw downside risks for oil markets in the first half of 2021.

“Amid the hopeful signs, the outlook for the first half of 2021 is very mixed and there are still many downside risks to juggle’’, said Barkindo. “Curbs on social and economic activity remain in place in a number of countries, and there is concern about the emergence of a pernicious new strain of the virus’’, Barkindo said.

In December, Opec+ decided to increase production by 0.5 million bpd from January as part of a 2 million bpd gradual rise this year, but many members have questioned the need for a further boost due to spreading coronavirus infections.

Brent oil prices rose above $53 per barrel on Monday, touching multi-month highs on expectations that Opec+ will hold output steady in February.

Opec’s leader Saudi Arabia has suggested a more cautious approach during previous meetings, while Opec member the United Arab Emirates and non-Opec member Russia have said they prefer a speedier increase. Opec+ was forced to cut production by a record amount in 2020 as global lockdown measures hammered fuel demand.

Opec+ first cut output by 9.7 million bpd, then eased cuts to 7.7 million and ultimately to 7.2 million from January.

Opec members typically meet twice a year at the cartel’s headquarters in Vienna, but last year, summits were scheduled more frequently to maintain a strong influence on the oil market amidst the pandemic.

Despite demand remaining uncertain, analysts have said that Opec+ demonstrated that it can manage the market as the North Sea Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude both ended the week around the $50 per barrel level.

Though far lower than the prices seen at the start of 2020, crude was well up on the lows seen last year, particularly in March, when Moscow and Riyadh embarked on a brief but intense oil price war that caused prices to plummet.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are respectively the second and third biggest oil producers in the world after the United States.

On April 20, WTI crude collapsed to minus $40.32 per barrel — meaning producers paid buyers to take the oil off their hands.

Relations between the two oil giants have eased since then, with the Russian and Saudi energy ministers meeting in mid-December in a display of unity.

— Reuters

