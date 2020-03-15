Mosques told to reduce prayer time

Muscat: All mosques under the Diwan of Royal Court Affairs(DRCA) should reduce the time between Adhan (call for prayers) and Salah (prayers) to 5 minutes, according to the new regulations issued by the RCA on Sunday.

There are nearly 30 Masjid under the DRCA while there are 15,000 mosques under the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Endowments.

Speaking to the Observer, Omar al Busaidi, Head of Religious Affairs at the ministry refuted social media rumors on stoppage of prayers at the mosques and said prayers will be conducted as usual.

“What is being circulated on social media that prayers are stopped until further notice is false and baseless. All masjids will conduct prayers at the usual timings and people should follow the official accounts”, Omar al Busaidi, Head of Religious Affairs at the ministry has told the Observer.

The ministry further stated that it abides by the decisions issued by the Higher Ministerial Committee. The ministry also warned against publishing rumours and urged everyone to cooperate with the ministerial committee.