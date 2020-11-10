Mosques to reopen from Sunday

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, has decided to reopen mosques that accommodate more than 400 worshippers for the five prayers only, excluding Friday prayers, from Sunday November 15, according to specific measures.

The health and safety guidelines are as follows:

1- Worshippers should avoid going to mosques in case of developing symptoms of Covid-19 or coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

2- The mosques will open at the time of the call to prayer for a period not exceeding 25 minutes including the call to prayer, prayer time and exiting the mosque.

3- Worshippers are not allowed to use Mushaf (Holy Quran) or other books.

4- Cold water dispensers should be closed.

5- Worshippers should use their own prayer mats (Sijadah).

6- Washrooms should be totally closed.

7- Worshippers should commit to sterilizing their hands regularly at mosques.

8- Worshippers should wear a face mask at mosques.

9- A physical distance of at least one and a half meters should be kept between the worshippers.

10- Mosque supervisors are required to ensure that all worshippers are abiding by the above mentioned health standards and the other controls set forth by procedural guidance for mosques issued by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.