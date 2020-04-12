MoSD offers psychological support to isolated people

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) said it provided psychosocial support service at the relief and shelter centres during the current situation emerging out of Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak.

“The service is provided to individuals in institutional and domestic isolation centres who may face psychological pressures that may be caused by tension, anxiety, fear, and other negative feelings and may subsequently affect their behavior or psychological and social stability,” Wadha al Alawi, Head of Family Guidance Department, at the MoSD, told the Observer.

She added, “The MoSD has allocated nine telephone lines to provide the service to be attended by social and psychological specialists from the department and some other specialised departments.”

The service is available on weekdays, from Sunday to Thursday, from 10am to 1pm; and from 4pm to 7 pm, with confirmation that all communications are kept confidential and privacy of the caller is ensured.

Al Alawi noted that this initiative aimed at promoting individual and family practices to help achieve a degree of psychological and social stability for individuals. We have contacted those in institutional isolation centers to introduce them to the service. We also have promoted it via social media platforms and it is there for everybody’s reference.

“The ministry also cooperates with private family centers licensed by the Ministry of Social Development to implement a number of counseling programmes and community initiatives that enhance mental health among individuals and the solidarity between the ministry and the centers to achieve family and community support and cohesion” she said.