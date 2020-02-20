Business 

Morgan Stanley to buy ETrade in $13 bn deal

Oman Observer

LONDON: Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.
The deal will help Morgan Stanley boost its wealth management unit, a business that Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has been trying to build out to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking.
Morgan Stanley will get ETrade’s more than 5.2 million client accounts and $360 billion of retail client assets as part of the deal. The brokerage’s CEO, Mike Pizzi, will continue to run the business following the merger.
“ETrade represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our Wealth Management business and a leap forward in our Wealth Management strategy,” Gorman said.
ETrade became popular nearly two decades ago by running commercials that blasted financial advisers for high fees.
Its revenue growth has taken a hit in recent years from the emergence of digital upstarts called roboadvisers, falling commissions and lower interest rates.
ETrade shareholders will receive 1.0432 Morgan Stanley shares for each share as part of the deal. — Reuters

You May Also Like

US core inflation firms in Aug; weekly jobless claims fall

Oman Observer Comments Off on US core inflation firms in Aug; weekly jobless claims fall

Mexico owes Canada miners more than $360 million, led by Goldcorp

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mexico owes Canada miners more than $360 million, led by Goldcorp

Southwest pilots sue Boeing for misleading them on 737 MAX

Oman Observer Comments Off on Southwest pilots sue Boeing for misleading them on 737 MAX